New 508-million-year-old bristle worm found in B.C.
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 12:36PM EST
TORONTO - A new fossil species of bristle worm has been found at the 508-million-year-old Marble Canyon site in B.C.'s Kootenay National Park.
The worm found at the Burgess Shale site is helping scientists better understand analids, which include present-day leeches and earthworms.
They are found in nearly all marine environments.
The early evolutionary history of analids, in particular the origin of their heads, has a relatively poor fossil record.
The new fossil provides insight into its head, as well as its role in the food chain.
The research was published today in the journal Current Biology by scientists from the Royal Ontario Museum and the University of Toronto.
