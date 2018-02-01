NASA turns selfies by Mars rover into stunning self-portrait
This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. (NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS via AP)
Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 12:36PM EST
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA has transformed selfies taken by its Mars rover Curiosity into a stunning self-portrait.
Released this week, the photo shows Curiosity in the middle of the dusty, red Martian terrain, with Mount Sharp in the background. The rim of Gale Crater is also visible.
A small, self-focusing camera on the end of Curiosity's arm took the selfies. Dozens of pictures, all snapped Jan. 23, were used to create the mosaic.
Curiosity has been roaming Mars since 2012. Its next stop is the slope shown in the self-portrait, where it will probe what's believed to be clay-rich soil.
NASA is getting ready to put another lander on Mars, a robotic geologist named InSight. Liftoff is targeted for May from California.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Canadian discovers 'piece of space junk' is actually long-lost NASA satellite
- Elon Musk sells 20,000 flamethrowers in less than a week
- NASA turns selfies by Mars rover into stunning self-portrait
- Facebook visitors spending less time online, insights show
- Paris court hears Facebook 'censorship' case over nude art