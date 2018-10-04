NASA's Pluto explorer adjusts course as next icy world looms
This illustration provided by NASA shows the New Horizons spacecraft. (NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI via AP)
Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 12:10PM EDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The NASA spacecraft that explored Pluto has adjusted course as its next target looms.
New Horizons fired its thrusters late Wednesday way out in our solar system's so-called Kuiper Belt, or Twilight Zone. That puts the spacecraft on track for a New Year's Day flyby of a teeny, frigid world dubbed Ultima Thule. The name comes from medieval maps and literature.
Lead scientist Alan Stern is tweeting, "YEAH! Go Baby Go!"
New Horizons became the first spacecraft to visit Pluto in 2015. Its next target is 1.6 billion kilometres beyond Pluto and a whopping 6.4 billion kilometres from us. So 13 years after rocketing from Florida, New Horizons will break its own record for humanity's most distant tour of a cosmic object.
YEAH! Go Baby Go! @NewHorizons2015 just reported in from the Kuiper Belt 4 billion (yeah— billion!) miles away: Engine burn SUCCESSFUL!! Perfect in fact! We’re right down the middle of the pike now for Ultima! Go New Horizons! pic.twitter.com/TA4UzJCwwZ— Alan Stern (@AlanStern) October 4, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- NASA's Pluto explorer adjusts course as next icy world looms
- Scientists stumble across endangered whale not seen in Canada in years
- Astronomers may have discovered first moon outside our solar system
- Another rare U.S. fish pulled back from extinction
- Is teacher training the missing ingredient to math success?