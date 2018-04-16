NASA's newest planet-hunting spacecraft poised for launch
This image made available by NASA shows an illustration of the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). Scheduled for an April 2018 launch, the spacecraft will prowl for planets around the closest, brightest stars. These newfound worlds eventually will become prime targets for future telescopes looking to tease out any signs of life. (NASA)
Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 2:01PM EDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA's newest planet-hunting spacecraft is poised for a Monday evening launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The Tess satellite will scan almost the entire sky, staring at the brightest, closest stars in an effort to find any planets that might be encircling them. These mysterious worlds beyond our solar system, called exoplanets, could harbour life.
Scientists expect Tess to discover thousands of rocky and icy planets and gas giants, maybe even water worlds and places defying imagination -- possibly even a twin Earth. Bigger and more powerful observatories of the future will scrutinize these prime candidates for potential signs of life.
A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to blast off with Tess at 6:32 p.m. The name Tess is short for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.
Launching Monday, our planet-hunting @NASA_TESS spacecraft will fly in a unique orbit that'll allow it to study nearly the entire sky over 2 years. This special orbit is key in potentially finding thousands of new planets outside our solar system. Watch: pic.twitter.com/2ONGXewAji— NASA (@NASA) April 16, 2018
Go #TESS Go #Falcon9 pic.twitter.com/AauXPuvg1x— NASA_TESS (@NASA_TESS) April 16, 2018
