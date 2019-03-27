

Relaxnews





McDonald's has made an agreement to acquire an AI-powered platform that will enable it to develop Drive Thru menus that are almost as smart as your smartphone.

Early this week, McDonald's and AI-powered "Personalization Anywhere" platform Dynamic Yield announced their agreement to make and implement smart Drive Thru menus that customize themselves based on the time of the day, the weather, the current restaurant traffic, and trending menu items as well as individual customers' selections.

These intelligent menu boards have already been tested at various US restaurants last year and, after generating successful results, the AI-powered menus will be officially rolling out this year, first in the US and then later to international markets.

Suggestions will be made based on data collected from years of serving over 68 million customers every day. Thanks to this information, McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook claims that "Our ability to learn of [customer] behaviors and play that back through this technology is unbeatable."

The technology will be integrated to all digital customer touchpoints, like self-order Kiosks and the McDonald's mobile app, in addition to the Drive Thru menus beginning this year. Expect to see a slew of coffee options when ordering in the morning or an assortment McFlurry offers in the dead of summer.