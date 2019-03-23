

Doha Hanno, Special to CTVNews.ca





A spectacular new image of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot and turbulent southern hemisphere has been released by NASA.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft captured the image as it performed its 17th science pass of the gas giant planet.

Juno took three images in total of Jupiter on Feb. 12. The spacecraft was between 26,876 kilometres and 95,434 kilometres above Jupiter’s cloud tops.

Juno is a NASA spacecraft explorer orbiting Jupiter and is currently using scientific tools to study the planet’s atmosphere.