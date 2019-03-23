Juno captures striking view of ‘Jupiter Marble’
Image of Jupiter's Great Red Spot and turbulent southern hemisphere captures by NASA's Juno spacecraft. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill)
Doha Hanno, Special to CTVNews.ca
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 3:52PM EDT
A spectacular new image of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot and turbulent southern hemisphere has been released by NASA.
NASA’s Juno spacecraft captured the image as it performed its 17th science pass of the gas giant planet.
Juno took three images in total of Jupiter on Feb. 12. The spacecraft was between 26,876 kilometres and 95,434 kilometres above Jupiter’s cloud tops.
Juno is a NASA spacecraft explorer orbiting Jupiter and is currently using scientific tools to study the planet’s atmosphere.
