Hackers plead guilty in data breach that Uber covered up
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The Ride-hailing service is acquiring Cornershop as it tries to gain a foothold in the Latin American grocery delivery business. San Francisco-based Uber, whose $5.24 billion loss last quarter was its largest ever, has been expanding its offerings to include food delivery and other forms of transportation, such as scooters and bikes. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 9:22PM EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Two computer hackers have pleaded guilty to concocting an extortion scheme that entangled Uber in a yearlong coverup of a data breach that stole sensitive information about 57 million of the ride-hailing service's passengers and drivers.
The pleas entered Wednesday in a San Jose, California, federal court by Brandon Charles Glover and Vasile Mereacre resurrects another unseemly episode in Uber's checkered history.
Glover and Mereacre acknowledged stealing personal information that companies stored on Amazon Web Services from October 2016 to January 2017 and then demanding to be paid to destroy the data.
Uber met the hackers demand with a $100,000 payment, but waited until November 2017 to reveal that the personal information of both its riders and drivers around the world had fallen into the hands of criminals.
