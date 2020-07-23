TORONTO -- The smartwatch and fitness tracking company Garmin is experiencing a prolonged outage.

In a statement on its website, Garmin said it is “currently experiencing an outage that affects Garmin.com and Garmin Connect.”

The outage also impacts its call centres, meaning the company is unable to take any calls, emails or online chats.

“We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and apologize for this inconvenience,” Garmin wrote in the statement.

It is unclear if any customer data has been impacted.