Fitbit employees charged with stealing trade secrets
Fitbit CEO James Park shows off one of his devices as he poses for photos outside the New York Stock Exchange, before his company's IPO, on Thursday, June 18, 2015. (Richard Drew/AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 1:36AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 15, 2018 1:48AM EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif. - U.S. prosecutors have charged six current and former employees of San Francisco-based Fitbit, Inc. with possessing trade secrets stolen from rival company Jawbone.
An indictment filed Thursday in federal court in Northern California says the employees received the stolen trade secrets after leaving Jawbone and knew they were not supposed to have them.
Both companies made fitness tracking devices and tussled over patents in court. Jawbone's parent company, AliphCom, Inc., is no longer in business.
A Fitbit spokesman says the judge also found that no Jawbone trade secrets were misappropriated or used in any Fitbit product, feature or technology.
