

CTVNews.ca Staff





Facebook is adding a new section to the accounts of deceased users that will serve as a kind of digital shrine, the website has announced.

Some users were recently notified that a feature called “tributes” will be introduced to “memorialized accounts.” The new section is a “special place” for friends and family to post stories, celebrate a birthday and generally share memories, the site says in its Help Center.

“We’re working to bring this feature to everyone on Facebook, but you might not see it on all memorialized profiles yet,” the post reads.

The move expands on the 2015 introduction of “legacy contacts,” the person chosen to be the executor of the account after a user dies. A legacy contact will have the power to review tribute posts, limit who can view and contribute to the new section, as well as delete posts and remove tags referring to their loved one.

A legacy contact’s access to the rest of the memorialized account remains limited as they still can’t log in to read messages, remove friends or make new friend requests.