Computer scientist claims clues to deciphering mysterious Voynich manuscript
Pages from the Voynich Manuscript. (Credit: Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, Yale University)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 1:00PM EST
EDMONTON - An Edmonton computer scientist says he's uncovered clues to deciphering a mysterious medieval manuscript that has baffled experts for generations.
The Voynich manuscript dates from the early 1400s and is written in an unknown language with an unknown script, scrambled by an unknown code.
Dozens of attempts have failed to unlock the secrets of its 240 pages, heavily illustrated with plants, stars, planets and bathing women.
Even the famed Second World War cryptographers who cracked the Nazi's Enigma codes couldn't read the Voynich.
In a published paper, Greg Kondrak of the University of Alberta says he's used powerful artificial intelligence to open a sliver of daylight in the murk.
He says the text is written in medieval Hebrew, with the letters of each word scrambled in a precise way and all the vowels dropped.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Video shows phone battery exploding in man's face after he bites it
- SpaceX fires engines on big new rocket in launch pad test
- The one language Tim Cook wants all the world to learn
- Garbage on the beach: Flood of waste stirs uproar in Lebanon
- Indian smartphone users running out of space due to daily 'Good morning' messages