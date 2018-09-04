Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions, study concludes
CALGARY - New research concludes that Canada has one of the most carbon intensive oil industries in the world.
But the same University of Calgary study says Canada is a world leader in regulations that could reduce the industry's climate-change impact.
The study, published in the journal Science, says that Canada emits more carbon for the amount of oil it produces than almost any other country.
Only Algeria, Venezuela and Cameroon are higher on the list
The paper adds that gas flaring is a big part of the industry's total emissions around the globe.
It says if Canadian-style rules were widely adopted, greehouse gas emissions from oil production would be cut by almost one-quarter.
