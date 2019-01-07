

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques is celebrating his 49th birthday -- orbiting approximately 408 kilometres above the surface of the Earth.

He’s currently in the International Space Station, where he was treated to a “unique birthday this year!” according to a tweet from his personal account.

Saint-Jacques woke up to a card from his crewmates, letters from his family and friends, as well as photos from when he was a kid.

The astronaut also put thousands of sons to shame, by finding time to call his mother from space because, “It’s an important day for her!”

As for the gifts, he thanked his wife, Véronique Morin, who had helped organize the recent delivery of the care package by cargo ship.

Morin has talked about balancing her work in public health medicine in Quebec and raising their three children, while her husband’s in space.

The Canadian Space Agency official Twitter account tweeted their own congratulations to Saint-Jacques wishing him a “very ‘space-cial day.”

A unique birthday this year! Woke up to photos of my youth and a nice card from crewmates. Called my Mom – it’s an important day for her! And opened a great gift – Véronique had friends/family handwrite letters which were delivered on a cargo ship a few weeks ago – Means a lot! pic.twitter.com/VybmaHfleK — David Saint-Jacques (@Astro_DavidS) January 7, 2019

Dozens of people across the country have taken to social media to also wish him a happy birthday.

Some of those gestures included people making miniature astronauts, posting embarrassing photos of him and even an entire B.C. school wishing him well.

The astronaut has been in space since Dec. 3, 2018, testing new technology and working with robotics, according to the Canadian Space Agency.

Happy birthday to CSA astronaut @Astro_DavidS! Print your own mini #David2D and find a way to wish him a very "space-cial" day. ;-) Share your photos with us using #DareToExplore. pic.twitter.com/7i4rNsNMGQ — CanadianSpaceAgency (@csa_asc) January 6, 2019

Happy Birthday �������� pic.twitter.com/NIRIQd3Q93 — Dawn MA NPQSL ✖➗➕➖ (@mrsdenyer) January 6, 2019