Bloomberg gives $4.5M to UN climate body, softening U.S. cuts
Former New York City Mayor and UN Special Envoy for Climate Action Michael Bloomberg accompanied by International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks at World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings, in Washington, Thursday, April 19, 2018. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 8:49AM EDT
BERLIN -- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is donating $4.5 million to the United Nations body that oversees climate change negotiations.
Bloomberg, who has long championed the fight against global warming, will make up the shortfall in the agency's budget caused by U.S. funding cuts.
Congress cut funding for the Bonn, Germany-based UNFCCC from $7.5 million in previous years to $3 million this year.
Bloomberg's charitable foundation linked the donation to the billionaire philanthropist's effort, with California Gov. Jerry Brown, to show that the United States remains committed to the Paris climate accord despite President Donald Trump's plan to withdraw from the agreement.
In a statement late Sunday, Bloomberg Philanthropies said further donations would be made if the U.S. fails to pay its share of the budget in 2019.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Police try to unlock phone with dead man's finger in Florida
- Bloomberg gives $4.5M to UN climate body, softening U.S. cuts
- New Brunswick Liberal calling for study on Canada's endangered whales
- Russia adds Google IPs to registry of banned sites
- Hubble's 28 years marked by shot of wild stellar nursery