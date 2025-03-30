ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Orbital rocket crashes seconds after take-off in rare European spaceport launch

By CNN

Published

This photo provided by Isar Aerospace shows the launch of its orbital launch vehicle called Spectrum from Norway on March 30. (Isar Aerospace via AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.