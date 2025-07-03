ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Has an AI chatbot affected your mental health? We want to hear from you

By Charlie Buckley

Published

A man looks at the new iPhone 16 in the Apple store as the iPhone 16 with artificial intelligence software, and other Apple Watch products, go on sale, in Berlin, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Katharina Kausche/dpa via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.