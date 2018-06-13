Archeologists find ancient rock art in Egypt
Egypt says archeologists have unearthed 3,500-year-old rock art depicting bulls, donkeys and sheep in the Eastern Desert. (Ministry of Antiquities/Facebook)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 9:56AM EDT
CAIRO -- Egypt says archeologists have unearthed 3,500-year-old rock art depicting bulls, donkeys and sheep in the Eastern Desert.
The Antiquities Ministry said Wednesday the discovery in the Wadi Umm Tineidba, by an Egyptian- American mission from Yale University, includes at least three concentrations of rock art.
Mission chief John Coleman Darnielen says the discovery provides evidence for the continuity and interaction of artistic styles of the Eastern Desert and Nile Valley.
Egypt hopes such discoveries will encourage tourism as it struggles to revive its economy after years of unrest.
