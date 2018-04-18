

Colette Derworiz, The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Alberta has lifted a ban on private rehabilitation of orphaned black bear cubs.

The ban, which had been in place since 2010, meant that bears orphaned in the province had to be killed or sent to zoos.

Officials worked with wildlife sanctuary operators to develop a new policy.

"Alberta's orphaned black bear policy is based on the best available scientific research, modern rehabilitation practices, compassion for these animals and the safety of people," Environment Minister Shannon Phillips said in a release.

"We want black bear cubs to grow up and thrive in the wilds of Alberta."

The policy introduced Wednesday allows Alberta Fish and Wildlife staff to work with private facilities to allow the rehabilitation of black bear cubs that are less than a year old.

It includes a draft protocol that sets requirements for feeding, suitability of space, appropriate veterinary care and what kinds of interactions the bears have with people.

The policy comes after a couple of recent cases involving black bear cubs in the province.

Three cubs were found abandoned in a washroom along the Trans-Canada Highway in Banff National Park a year ago. They were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario, because no Alberta facilities were permitted to take them.

The bears, which came out of their winter den on April 11, are set to return to the national park this year.

Bill Hunt, resource conservation manager with Banff National Park, said it's hoped the cubs will be back in Alberta by summer.

"It's weather dependent," he said in a recent interview. "We'll see how things go that way, in terms of timing."

The transfer is likely to happen in June or July.

"We don't want to bring them in too soon," said Hunt, who pointed out that spring has been late. "We're watching to see how that goes."

Parks Canada has been working to get the required permits with the Alberta government.

Hunt said the bears are to be transported by vehicle to Toronto, before being flown to Calgary and taken by vehicle back to the Rockies.

"One of our staff will go out there and do the immobilization and put collars and ear tags on them."

Hunt said the bears will either be released in Banff National Park or one of the neighbouring mountain parks.

"We don't have any information about how they got into the washroom building on April 1 last year," said Hunter, who noted they could easily be cubs from British Columbia.

Final details on their release are still being worked out.

"I haven't done it in my experience, so this may be a first," said Hunt.

Previous rehabilitation efforts haven't historically been successful, but he suggested times have changed.

"Certain facilities are doing better with that," he said. "The processes over which they've been fed and managed over the winter have set them up for success."

Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the bear rehabilitation facilities in central Ontario that accepts the animals from other provinces, but the government insists that the bruins be returned.