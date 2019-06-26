

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Department of National Defence says Vice-Admiral Mark Norman is retiring from the Canadian Forces.

The former second-in-command of the Canadian military had been charged with breach of trust in connection with a leak of information to a navy shipbuilding contractor, but the charges were dropped earlier this year.

He had said he wanted to return to duty, a plan that was welcomed by defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance, but a statement released Wednesday says Norman has chosen to retire instead.

