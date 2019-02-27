OTTAWA -- Jody Wilson-Raybould says she was subjected to a months-long "sustained effort" from nearly a dozen senior government officials to pressure her into doing what she could as then-attorney general to have federal prosecutors drop criminal charges against SNC-Lavalin.

“For a period of approximately four months, between September and December of 2018, I experienced a consistent and sustained effort by many people within the government to seek to politically interfere in the exercise of prosecutorial discretion in my role of Attorney General of Canada, in an inappropriate effort to secure a prosecution agreement with SNC-Lavalin,” she said Wednesday.

Wilson-Raybould is testifying before the House Justice Committee on the SNC-Lavalin scandal, which centres on allegations of political interference in a criminal case. In her opening remarks she said that the alleged pressure included "veiled threats" if she did not change her mind.

The allegations she is responding to are whether or not she felt pressured by senior government officials when she was attorney general to instruct federal prosecutors to drop the criminal prosecution of the Quebec construction and engineering giant and pursue a remediation agreement instead.

Through an over 30-minute opening statement she detailed chronologically a series of contacts, ranging from in-person meetings to text messages between 11 senior staffers from the Prime Minister's Office, Privy Council Office, and the Finance Minister's and her office.

"In my view these events constituted pressure," she told the committee.

This is the first time she is speaking publicly since the controversy began unfolding.

Wilson-Raybould had asked to be able to “speak my truth,” free from solicitor-client privilege and cabinet confidence, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waived in advance of her committee appearance. The waiver he has granted her allows her to speak about conversations and communications she had during her time in her previous portfolio as justice minister and attorney general on this specific SNC-Lavalin case. Yesterday, she registered some concern that the terms of the waiver still constrain her from being able to fully speak to all aspects of the story, such as her resignation from cabinet, which happened after being shuffled into veterans affairs just weeks before the story broke.

