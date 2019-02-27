OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he maintains that he and his staff "always acted appropriately and professionally" and that he "completely" disagrees with how former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould characterized events during her stunning testimony on Wednesday.

His comments come on the heels of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calling on Trudeau to resign after Wilson-Raybould alleged political interference in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

During her testimony Wilson-Raybould said she was subjected to a months-long "sustained effort" from nearly a dozen senior government officials to pressure her into doing what she could as then-attorney general to have federal prosecutors drop criminal charges against SNC-Lavalin.

