RECAP: Jody Wilson-Raybould's testimony on SNC-Lavalin affair, political reaction
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 3:05AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 27, 2019 8:34PM EST
OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he maintains that he and his staff "always acted appropriately and professionally" and that he "completely" disagrees with how former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould characterized events during her stunning testimony on Wednesday.
His comments come on the heels of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calling on Trudeau to resign after Wilson-Raybould alleged political interference in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.
During her testimony Wilson-Raybould said she was subjected to a months-long "sustained effort" from nearly a dozen senior government officials to pressure her into doing what she could as then-attorney general to have federal prosecutors drop criminal charges against SNC-Lavalin.
