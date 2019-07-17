

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Elections Canada says two third-party groups have started spending money on political advertising in period leading up to the federal election.

Canada Growth Council, a pro-energy, pro-free-enterprise group, spent almost $11,000 on ads in Liberal-held ridings in Regina and Calgary.

The group also reported $15,000 in contributions, two-thirds of which came from one oil executive.

Fair Vote Canada, a third-party group that promotes electoral reform, raised almost $19,000 in contributions from 311 people and has spent just under $600 on election activities during the pre-election period.

The two are the first to have reports on their activities published on Elections Canada's website.

Third-party advertisers must file initial interim reports five days after they do something that requires them to register with Elections Canada and if they have received $10,000 in contributions or spent that much on election activity.