

The Canadian Press





OSAKA, Japan -- U.S. President Donald Trump says he will discuss Huawei during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During a meeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump called the American relationship with China "very good", adding that "time will tell" whether the two countries can reach a deal.

Trump is to sit down with Xi on Saturday morning, Japan time, as the two countries look to address outstanding trade issues including a central point of contention -- the U.S.'s decision to deem Huawei as "incompatible" with American security interests and that of its allies.

Canada is closely watching the outcome of the discussions in hope that Trump can help free two Canadians detained in China since December.

Ahead of the G20 summit now on in Osaka, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Trump in Washington, where the president committed to doing "anything" to help Canada.

In December, after Huawei's chief financial officer was arrested on a U.S. extradition warrant in Vancouver, Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were taken into custody in arrests deemed "arbitrary" by the Canadian government.