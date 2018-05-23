

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – U.S. President Donald Trump is taking aim at Canada, calling his neighbour to the north "very difficult to deal with" and "very spoiled."

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Trump levelled the same accusations against Mexico, in regards to the ongoing NAFTA negotiations.

"They have been taking advantage of the United States for a long time, I am not happy with their requests, but I will tell you in the end we win, we will win and we’ll win big," Trump said.

The three countries have been locked in NAFTA renegotiations for months and Trump said his trading partners have been "very spoiled" and said: "What they've asked for is not fair."