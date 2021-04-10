OTTAWA -- Justin Trudeau is winding up a three-day Liberal convention with a partisan speech that reads like the launch of an election campaign.

The prime minister has insisted he has no interest in calling an election in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But his closing speech to the convention is all about positioning his party as the only one with "real solutions to real problems" while portraying the Conservatives as disconnected and the Bloc Quebecois as a party that is all talk and no action.

He avoids any direct mention of the NDP and Greens altogether.

Trudeau urges Liberal rank and file to reach out to a neighbour

who planted a blue, orange or green sign on their lawns during the 2019 campaign, tell them about the Liberal plan for surviving the pandemic and reviving the economy and listen to what more they think needs to be done.

Trudeau's Liberals hold only a minority of seats in the House of Commons so they could be defeated or choose to trigger an election at any time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2021.