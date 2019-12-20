OTTAWA -- Justin Trudeau says he's taking a lower-profile, more businesslike approach to being prime minister during his second mandate.

That's because he thinks the intense focus on him and his lofty talk of values during his first mandate obscured the government's concrete achievements on bread-and-butter issues.

And that, he says, made it hard to get the message out during this fall's election campaign, which saw the Liberals reduced to a minority.

Trudeau discussed his new approach during a year-end interview with The Canadian Press.

It's a big departure for a leader who vaulted the Liberal party from its apparent death bed into government in 2015, largely on the strength of his celebrity status and "sunny ways" appeal.

Trudeau says he wants to give more space for cabinet ministers to shine and he wants to focus more on what he calls "tangible deliverables" so that Canadians can see more clearly what the government is doing for them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2019.