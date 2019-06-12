OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Canada’s first ever ambassador for women, peace and security.

Jacqueline O’Neill, an Albertan and former president of the Institute for Inclusive Security, has been picked for the role. She has previously advised the federal government on its women, peace, and security policy.

“Ms. O’Neill will lead our country’s efforts to support women, help prevent and end conflict, and build a better and fairer world,” said Trudeau in a statement announcing her appointment.

Her mandate includes advising on implementing Canada’s plan on women, peace and security; consult with stakeholders that advocate for relevant causes; host events that encourage women’s participation in building peace; and representing Canada at international initiatives related to women, peace and security.

O’Neill will be advising several ministers in this new role: the foreign affairs minister, the minster for immigration, refugees and citizenship; the minister of justice, the minister for international development, the national defence minister, the minister for public safety, and the minister for women and gender equality.

This is a full-time appointment for the next three years. CTVNews.ca has asked the PMO to confirm what the salary will be for this new ambassadorship.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called her “a world-leader in this field and a champion of gender equality in Canada and internationally,” in the statement. Freeland first announced the creation of this position in September 2018.