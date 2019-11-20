OTTAWA – The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new cabinet is underway and the Liberal front bench is being expanded to include seven rookie ministers, two of whom were elected for the first time in 2019, and more than a dozen current ministers who are taking on new portfolios.

Trudeau has reshaped the lineup of ministries, with several new titles or reconfigurations of cabinet responsibilities. Notably, he has named Chrystia Freeland to be his deputy prime minister, the first time someone has held that role in cabinet since 2006. She is also holding onto the Canada-U.S. file to see through the ratification of the new NAFTA deal.

The majority of the 36-member cabinet are MPs from Ontario and Quebec, four from British Columbia, one from Manitoba, and one from each of the Atlantic provinces. Gender balance has been maintained, a standard Trudeau set when his first cabinet was sworn-in in 2015.On their way inside several ministers expressed their optimism and excitement about governing.

The full lineup of the 29th federal ministry is being announced at a Rideau Hall swearing-in ceremony being overseen by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette. The prime minister is scheduled to hold a media availability following the ceremony.

The new cabinet includes:

Chrystia Freeland: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

Anita Anand: Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Navdeep Bains: Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Carolyn Bennett: Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Marie-Claude Bibeau: Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Bill Blair: Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Bardish Chagger: Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Youth

Francois-Philippe Champagne: Minister of Foreign Affairs

Jean-Yves Duclos: President of the Treasury Board

Mona Fortier: Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance

Marc Garneau: Minister of Transport

Karina Gould: Minister of International Development

Steven Guilbeault: Minister of Canadian Heritage

Patty Hajdu: Minister of Health

Ahmed Hussen: Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Melanie Joly: Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

Bernadette Jordan: Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and Canadian Coast Guard

David Lametti: Minister of Justice and Attorney-General

Dominic Leblanc: President of the Queen’s Privy Council of Canada

Diane Lebouthillier: Minister of National Revenue

Lawrence MacAulay: Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Catherine McKenna : Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Marco Mendicino: Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Marc Miller – Minister of Indigenous Services

Maryam Monsef: Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Minister of Rural Economic Development

Bill Morneau: Minister of Finance

Joyce Murray: Minister of Digital Government

Mary Ng: Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

Seamus O’Regan: Minister of Natural Resources

Carla Qualtrough: Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Accessibility

Pablo Rodriguez: Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Quebec Lieutenant

Harjit Sajjan: Minister of National Defence

Deb Schulte: Minister of Seniors

Filomena Tassi: Minister of Labour

Dan Vandal: Minister of Northern Affairs

Jonathan Wilkinson: Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Anand and Guilbeault are the two newcomers to cabinet who were elected for the first time on Oct. 21. Anand was a law professor at the University of Toronto with expertise in investment protection and corporate governance. Guilbeault entered politics with the reputation as a prominent environmentalist.

Just 11 ministers are maintaining the portfolios they had going into the election, though three of those have slightly different responsibilities. Bains’ title now includes industry, Ng is adding on the responsibility of international trade, and Monsef takes on the rural economic development role.

Despite some early speculation, there remains just one ministry focused on the environment and climate change, though in his role Blair will be in charge of preparing for threats related to climate-related emergencies. Blair’s focus on border and organized crime is being folded back into his new public safety role, which will include executing the promised gun control reforms.

McKenna’s role will also have an environmental focus, when it comes to public transit and green infrastructure.

The slate of regional development agencies have all been assigned to Joly, who will assume responsibility them, but will be supported by six dedicated parliamentary secretaries that have yet to be named.

Trudeau is no longer the minister for youth, that’s been given to Chagger, as part of her a brand new diversity-focused cabinet role. There is also no longer a minister for democratic institutions.

Other new positions include Murray’s, which is focused on the digital strategy of the federal government, and Fortier’s which is situated under Morneau in finance, and is focused on the central election issue of affordability.

In addition to the cabinet roster, Trudeau has announced the makeup of his house leadership team. Led by Rodriguez, Kristy Duncan will take on the role as deputy house leader, Mark Holland will stay on as chief government whip, Ginette Petitpas Taylor is resuming a role she had before entering cabinet: deputy government whip. Kevin Lamoureux will continue as parliamentary secretary to the government house leader.

In a minority parliament these roles will have an increased importance.

Leblanc’s new role will see him back in cabinet full-time, after taking a step back for cancer treatment. His new job includes supporting the government’s engagement with the Senate, which Trudeau is looking to cement in legislation as independent.

And, Manitoba MP Jim Carr, who was in cabinet but announced after the election that he is being treated for a form of blood cancer, has been asked to serve as a “special representative for the Prairies.”

On Oct. 21, the Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan and the government has since said that it was listening and would factor in ways to still ensure those provinces, where a sense of alienation has been bubbling, are represented.

“He will ensure that the people of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have a strong voice in Ottawa,” reads a press release announcing the new cabinet lineup.

Trudeau has also rejigged the structure and mandates of cabinet committees. There are now cabinet committees for: Agenda, Results and Communications; Operations; Global Affairs and Public Security; Reconciliation; Economy and Environment; Health and Social Affairs; and Treasury Board.

With the 43rd Parliament kicking off on Dec. 5 the new ministers have two weeks to get briefed on their files and departmental responsibilities.

