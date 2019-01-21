

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising to give Quebec more autonomy over immigration if he is elected prime minister.

But speaking in Montreal today, Scheer offered few details and wouldn't say whether he agrees Quebec alone should determine how many immigrants it receives every year.

The federal official Opposition Leader says he's willing to discuss all of Premier Francois Legault's demands to Ottawa about a temporary reduction in the number of newcomers to Quebec.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he is willing to continue discussions with Legault about reducing immigration to Quebec by 20 per cent in 2019.

Scheer accused Trudeau of inaction on immigration and suggested if he wins the October federal election, he will be more receptive to Quebec's demands.

Later today Scheer is scheduled to attend an event at the campaign office for his candidate, Jasmine Louras, who is vying to replace former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a Feb. 25 byelection in the Montreal riding of Outremont.