

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Justin Trudeau says the Conservatives have learned nothing from their 2015 election defeat and are still practising the politics of fear and division.

The prime minister launched a full-frontal assault on the official Opposition Saturday as he delivered a partisan stemwinder designed to rally Liberal troops in advance of next year's federal election.

Trudeau says the Conservatives' new leader, Andrew Scheer, may smile more than his predecessor.

But he says it's still Stephen Harper's party and Stephen Harper's policies.

Trudeau says he's looking forward to the next election and to proving that positive policies will triumph over negativity and demonization of opponents.

Despite his strong words about the Tories, Trudeau says he's still committed to practising "sunny ways" in politics.