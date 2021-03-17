OTTAWA -- The long-awaited court hearings for the two Canadians detained in China for more than 800 days are set to take place over the next week, the government announced Wednesday.

Former entrepreneur Michael Spavor will appear on March 19, while former diplomat Michael Kovrig will appear on March 22, according to a statement from Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau.

"Canadian officials are seeking continued consular access to Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the China-Canada Consular Agreement, and have also requested to attend the proceedings," Garneau said in the statement.

He goes on to state that the detentions are "arbitrary" and the government remains "deeply troubled by the lack of transparency surrounding these proceedings."

Spavor and Kovrig were detained in China on Dec. 10, 2018 on allegations of state spying, largely seen in the West as retaliation for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou days prior in Vancouver in connection with a U.S. extradition request.

More to come…