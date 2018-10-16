

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Senate's banking committee is urging the Trudeau government to begin a process that will revamp Canada's tax system.

In a new report today, senators are calling on the federal Liberals to launch a royal commission on taxation with a goal of finding ways to improve the system's efficiency, simplicity and international competitiveness within three years.

The committee members are also recommending the government act quickly to entice more companies to invest in Canada -- with changes such as cutting the corporate tax rate and temporarily allowing firms the full and immediate writeoff of capital spending.

Other ideas suggest the government help companies commercialize their intellectual property, focus on deepening Canada's trade ties to fast-growing economies like China and India, and upgrade the country's trade infrastructure -- including ports, roads, railways and pipelines.

The committee's recommendations come with federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau already facing pressure from business leaders to address competitiveness issues in response to a U.S. tax overhaul that many warn has put Canada at a disadvantage.

Morneau intends to announce plans in his fall economic update to bolster Canada's competitiveness -- but sources have said he's looking at targeted measures rather than broad-based corporate tax cuts.

