OTTAWA – Senators are set to question the Liberal’s lead team on marijuana legalization this afternoon, and one of the key areas of focus for the opposition will be the federal government's self-imposed timeline.

In a special televised hearing on Bill C-45 beginning at 3:30, Senators will hear from, and then question Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, and justice and health parliamentary secretary Bill Blair on Bill C-45.

Scroll down or click here for live updates from the special hearing

The legislation sets out the parameters around the production, possession, safety standards, distribution, and sale of legal marijuana.

In a statement ahead of the meeting, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Sen. Larry Smith raised a number of aspects of the coming legalized regime that he says his Conservative Senate colleagues intend to question the government on.

One of the central areas of concern, according to Sen. Smith's statement, is the government’s desired timeline to have the major policy change implemented.

The government has pledged to have a legal marijuana regime in place across Canada as of July 2018.

"It therefore falls to us in the Senate of Canada to balance out the power of the Government, and be the voice to those who stand in opposition to the policies and legislative choices made in this bill," Sen. Smith said. "It would be unwise to rush the passage of the marijuana bill in response to the pressure carried out by Prime Minister Trudeau – while knowing the legislation is filled with serious gaps."

A Senate committee of the whole is a special proceeding that lets all senators meet at once to consider legislation or other often time-sensitive matter.

Today's special hearing was proposed by the Government Representative in the Senate, Sen. Peter Harder.

Live updates from the special hearing