OTTAWA -- With a week to go before the 43rd Parliament kicks off, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has announced his House leadership team and has named a new deputy leader.

This top roster of MPs remains largely the same as it was in the last Parliament and will be Scheer’s core group of colleagues focused on delivering his promise of being a government-in-waiting in the Liberal-led minority House of Commons.

Scheer has named Leona Alleslev as his new deputy leader, a role previously held by Lisa Raitt. Naming Alleslev maintains the consistency that the role is held by a woman and MP from the GTA, however she’s only been a member of the party since Sept. 2018, when she crossed the floor from the Liberals.

With Scheer’s leadership under fire and being questioned by both the progressive and social conservative wings of the party, it’s yet to be seen what role Alleslev will play in acting as Scheer’s No. 2.

Alain Rayes is staying on as Scheer’s Quebec political lieutenant and he is also keeping on his two lead MPs in the roles they held in the last Parliament: Candice Bergen as Official Opposition House leader and Mark Strahl as chief opposition whip.

Scheer has named John Nater as the deputy House leader and is keeping John Brassard as deputy whip.

The Conservative leader has also named longtime MP Diane Finley back to her role as caucus-party liaison and has moved past deputy House leader Chris Warkentin into a new role as the liaison between the Conservative caucus and Scheer’s office, referred to as the “OLO”.

This team will be in regular contact and hold weekly meetings with the government and other opposition parties’ House leadership teams to discuss the legislative agenda.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shook up his House leadership team, naming Pablo Rodriguez as the new government House leader and Kristy Duncan as his deputy. Mark Holland is staying on as the chief government whip and Ginette Petitpas Taylor returns to a role she held earlier on in the last Parliament as deputy whip.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh revealed his House leadership team over the weekend, returning Peter Julian to the House leader role and naming Rachel Blaney as NDP whip.

Singh will be rolling out his entire critic roster Thursday afternoon and Scheer will present his list of critics, or as he refers to them: “shadow cabinet” on Friday.

More to come…