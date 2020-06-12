OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says after watching newly released video of the violent arrest of a First Nations Chief by RCMP in Alberta, he has "serious questions" about what happened and is urging swift action on police reform.

In footage of the arrest of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam obtained by CTV News, an RCMP officer is seen tackling him to the ground and punching him, after the chief was confronted outside a casino in Fort McMurray, Alberta, about an expired licence plate tag.

Chief Adams has alleged racism and police brutality. Despite an earlier RCMP account that officers acted reasonably, the incident is now under investigation by Alberta’s Serious Incident Response Team.

The prime minister on Friday said it’s vital the investigation be "open, transparent, and independent."

"I think we’ve seen examples of systemic discrimination, systemic racism in the past days in many different ways and that’s why we need to address it seriously," he said. "We need to look at the entire system to improve it, to make sure situations like this don’t happen in the future."

Trudeau said this incident is not an isolated event.

"Far too many Black Canadians and Indigenous people do not feel safe around police. It’s unacceptable. And as governments, we have to change that," said Trudeau.

The prime minister said he raised the issue during his weekly call with premiers Thursday evening.

"I raised with them some of the ways we can work together moving forward, including on practical things like the adoption of body cameras. This is something I’ve already discussed with RCMP Commissioner Lucki. But reforms are needed at all levels of policing, and these reforms need to happen quickly."

This follows comments by the RCMP Commissioner on Wednesday that she “struggles” with the term systemic racism because she’s seen a variety of definitions, but noted the national police force is not immune to "unconscious bias."

Earlier this week, Alberta RCMP Deputy Commissioner denied the presence of systemic racism in policing in Canada.

With files from CTV News' Adam Frisk and Ben Cousins, and CTV Edmonton's Laine Mitchell