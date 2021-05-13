OTTAWA -- Canada’s public safety minister says the federal government is willing to work with Greyhound Canada or any provincial bus service to keep routes running.

“I know that this is front of mind for the minister of transport,” Bill Blair told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Thursday.

Greyhound Canada announced Thursday that it will permanently stop its operations across the country, with the remaining routes that service Ontario and Quebec to shutter Thursday.

