

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has personally discussed the issue of sexual misconduct with his caucus, and that his party has a zero-tolerance policy for such behaviour.

Singh says he sets the tone of the party as leader, and that it's critical for someone in his position to send a strong message about unacceptable behaviour.

He also agrees with veteran NDP MP Nathan Cullen that men should be playing a more prominent role in eradicating misconduct from politics.

A recent Canadian Press survey of female MPs found 58 per cent of respondents had personally been the target of one or more forms of sexual misconduct while in office, including inappropriate or unwanted remarks, gestures or text messages of a sexual nature.

Singh calls those findings unacceptable and disturbing, as well as a sad reality for far too many women in all kinds of workplaces, including political ones.

He says the NDP is working on enhancing its training on harassment issues, and that anyone who comes forward with a complaint about past or present behaviour will see it dealt with properly.