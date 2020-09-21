OTTAWA -- An investigation is underway this morning in St-Hubert, Que. after a woman allegedly sent a poisonous substance in a letter addressed to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The RCMP say a police operation is ongoing at Vauquelin Boulevard, a residential street located south of Montreal. An RCMP team dedicated to chemical threats and explosives is leading the investigation. Local police and fire units are also on-site.

Authorities have said the letter was intercepted after being sent to Washington from Canada.

The woman was arrested at the New York-Ontario border, and was expected to appear in court later this afternoon in Buffalo, N.Y., facing federal charges in the U.S. Sources tell CTV News the appointment has been postponed to tomorrow. Police have not yet indicated whether the suspect is in fact Canadian.

This isn’t the first time a U.S. president has been sent ricin. Letters addressed to former president Barack Obama containing the substance were intercepted on two separate occasions in 2013.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.