OTTAWA -- Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says that Canada's police need to act with an understanding that systemic racism exists — and that they can't be complacent on the issue.

She made the comments after the RCMP's commanding officer in Alberta denied the existence of systemic racism in policing during a press conference in Edmonton on Monday.

Conversations about how to address racism in Canada have been widespread as protests against police brutality and systemic racism in policing continue in Canada and around the world.

"It is very important for all federal government institutions, including the police, to operate from an understanding that systemic racism is a problem for us here in Canada, to not be complacent about that, and we have to work together against it," Freeland said during her Wednesday press conference.

She explained that the government has a firm position when it comes to systemic racism, which is racism that is rooted deeply in society's system-wide operations.

"The position of our government, when it comes to systemic racism in Canada, is clear and unambiguous. As the prime minister has said, we absolutely acknowledge that systemic racism exists in Canada, that anti-Black racism exists in Canada, and that unconscious bias exists in Canada," Freeland said.

That’s not the view that Alberta RCMP Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki shared during his press conference in Edmonton on Monday, when he said, "I don't believe that racism is systemic through Canadian policing."

He wasn’t the first to express that view. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, in a since-retracted statement, said that Canada doesn’t suffer from the same "systemic, deep roots" of racism as the United States. He later said his comments were misunderstood and acknowledged that systemic racism does indeed exist in Canada.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has also come under fire for denying the existence of systemic racism in Quebec — a position he hasn't walked back.

Sandy Hudson, the founder of Black Lives Matter — Toronto, said on CTV's Question Period on Sunday that the position is "an embarrassment."

"I think that it's particularly embarrassing for Canada to be stuck in this weird question of whether or not anti-Black racism is exists. I think the data tells us, and experiences that people have spoken about in the public for so long, that very clearly anti-Black racism exists in this society," she said.

"So when you see something, a statistic, like Black people in Toronto are 20 times more likely to die at the hands of the police, that is what we mean by systemic. I'm not talking about anybody’s individual attitudes, I can't change those things and I don't intend to focus there," Hudson said.