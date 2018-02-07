

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says now that the "peoplekind" comment he made at a townhall last week that has since been picked up globally, was "a dumb joke."

"You all know that I don’t necessarily have the best of track records on jokes. I made a dumb joke a few days ago that seems to have gone a little viral… on the 'peoplekind' comment," Trudeau told reporters outside of the Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill Wednesday.

Last week at a town hall event in Edmonton, a woman was asking Trudeau about support for religious charitable organizations and commented that maternal love would change the future of mankind.

Interjecting before she had finished speaking, Trudeau said "we like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind. It's more inclusive."

This morning, Trudeau said while it "played well" in the room, that "out of context, it doesn't play so well and it’s a little reminder to me that I shouldn’t be making jokes even when I think they’re funny," he said.