OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has “full confidence” in Finance Minister Bill Morneau, according to a new statement issued by Trudeau’s office.

“Minister Morneau played the lead role in the creation of the CERB, the wage subsidy, and many other measures to support Canadians and businesses during these difficult times, and he is continuing this important work. Of course the Prime Minister has full confidence in Minister Morneau and any statement to the contrary is false,” said PMO spokesperson Alex Wellstead in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister knows that Minister Morneau and the entire team of cabinet ministers will keep doing the work that Canadians rely on to get them through this pandemic,” the statement continued.

This comes amid speculation of a coming cabinet shuffle and questions around the finance minister’s political fate after Trudeau turned to former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney for advice on steering the Canadian economy through the COVID-19 downturn.

Carney has been tapped to act as an informal adviser at a time when many businesses are still rebounding and the federal deficit for the current fiscal year is set to hit $343.2 billion.

Morneau has been keeping a low profile since his July 22 committee appearance in which he faced calls to resign after revealing he had just paid WE Charity back $41,366 in outstanding expenses that the organization covered for two trips his family took in 2017, and that his wife has made $100,000 in donations to the organization in recent years.

In the days following, several cabinet ministers asserted their continued confidence in the finance minister, despite his close ties to the charitable organization that remains at the centre of an ongoing political scandal involving the federal Liberal government’s decision to award them a deal to administer a now-halted $912-million student volunteer grant program.