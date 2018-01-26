

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Ontario Progressive Conservative caucus is meeting Friday morning to select an interim leader, following Patrick Brown’s resignation, after CTV News reported allegations of sexual misconduct from two women.

Brown resigned as leader of the party following a conference call with his fellow party members late Wednesday night.

He has denied the allegations as false, and has vowed to remain the MPP for Barrie. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The province is five months away from an election and with Brown’s departure, the PCs are now looking to chart a path forward with a new leader, after what Deputy PC leader Sylvia Jones called "a hiccup."

According to the Ontario PC constitution, if a leader dies, retires, or resigns, the caucus can elect an interim leader pending a leadership election. If the caucus is unable to select an interim leader, a joint meeting of the caucus and the executive will make the selection.

It has yet to be determined if a leadership race will be held before Ontarians head to the polls on June 7.