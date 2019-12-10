OTTAWA -- A frank and realistic discussion is how both Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and the federal Liberal government are describing a meeting today between Kenney and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But Kenney says the next few weeks will be a critical time for Trudeau to prove it's not just talk, and the Liberals are serious about addressing critical issues in his province.

Next week, federal and provincial finance ministers will meet and on the table are reforms to a federal program that tops up provincial revenues in the face of sudden shocks, a program all the premiers say needs to be amended.

Kenney says he is looking for action on that, but also further afield to a positive decision from cabinet on the development of a proposed oilsands mine in northern Alberta known as the Frontier project.

Trudeau's special representative for the Prairies, Liberal MP Jim Carr, also sat in on the meeting, which he described as warm.

He says the government is open to addressing a range of Alberta's concerns, including how new environmental laws will be implemented.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2019