OTTAWA – Federal justice officials are issuing a reminder that in two weeks — during peak holiday party season — new drunk driving rules are coming into force.

A slate of changes specific to alcohol impairment were recently passed as part of Bill C-46, the drug impaired driving bill that coincides with the new law legalizing cannabis.

The legislation amended Canada’s impaired driving laws to allow police officers to conduct mandatory roadside alcohol breath tests on drivers they pull over, without requiring a suspicion that the person had been drinking.

It also makes it illegal to drive within two hours of being over the legal limit, with tougher penalties for doing do.

The changes passed in June, but this portion of the legislation is coming into force on Dec. 18, just in time for the busiest holiday party season, and when ride programs are in full force across Canada.

Departmental officials speaking on background with reporters about the incoming changes say they expect the new mandatory alcohol screening permissions to be a powerful deterrent to drunk driving.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair, and a representative from Mothers Against Drunk Driving will be making an announcement related to this, Tuesday afternoon in Ottawa.