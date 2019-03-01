Prominent NDP MP Nathan Cullen will not be seeking re-election in 2019, CTV's Craig Oliver reports.

Cullen, who represents the federal riding of Skeena-Bulkley Valley in British Columbia, will make the announcement Friday afternoon in Smithers, B.C.

Cullen was first elected to the House of Commons in 2004 and currently serves as his party’s critic for democratic reform.

Cullen joins a growing list of NDP MPs not seeking re-election this year, including Murray Rankin, Kennedy Stewart, Sheila Malcolmson and Fin Donnelly in B.C., Linda Duncan in Alberta, Irene Mathyssen and David Christopherson in Ontario, and Tom Mulcair, Helene Laverdiere, Marjolaine Boutin-Sweet, Anne Minh-Thu Quach and Romeo Saganash in Quebec.