

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A spokeswoman for NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says an event designed to be a constituency open house was mistakenly identified as a campaign event in an email.

Melanie Richer says the party recognized the error and sent a retraction as soon as the issue came to their attention.

She also notes a new invite was sent out after to properly identify the open house.

Richer says the NDP has notified the clerk of the House of Commons about the mistake and the follow-up emails sent to correct the situation.

She says the party's caucus and staff always look to respectfully and responsibly use parliamentary resources.

Richer says the NDP is looking forward to welcoming the people of Burnaby South to Singh's office in the riding to showcase it services.