

The Canadian Press





INUVIK, N.W.T. -- Canada's national Inuit organization has re-elected Natan Obed as its leader.

The vote was taken today in Inuvik, Northwest Territories.

It's Obed's second term at the helm of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, which represents 60,000 Inuit people across Canada.

Obed has brought greater profile to the concerns of Inuit as the federal government tries to reconcile with Indigenous people.

He has also not been afraid of controversy and has called for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League to change their name.