Natan Obed re-elected head of Canada's national Inuit group
Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami leader Natan Obed arrives for the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. The organization represents 65,000 Inuit in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 1:52PM EDT
INUVIK, N.W.T. -- Canada's national Inuit organization has re-elected Natan Obed as its leader.
The vote was taken today in Inuvik, Northwest Territories.
It's Obed's second term at the helm of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, which represents 60,000 Inuit people across Canada.
Obed has brought greater profile to the concerns of Inuit as the federal government tries to reconcile with Indigenous people.
He has also not been afraid of controversy and has called for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League to change their name.