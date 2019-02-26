

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadians most frequently score Green Party Leader Elizabeth May as the most ethical among her federal counterparts, according to a Nanos Research survey based on data that came out of the field Tuesday.

The results of the study, which was commissioned by CTV News and released Tuesday, showed 23.2 per cent of survey respondents picked May as the most ethical federal party leader.

Andrew Scheer came second, with 21.4 per cent of survey respondents selecting the Conservative leader, while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau came third with 16.9 per cent. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had 6.1 per cent and People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier had 3.0 per centof the vote.

Nanos Research conducted the hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,000 Canadians, 18 years old and older, between Feb. 23 and 26. The margin of error for a random survey of 1,000 Canadians is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

More results from the survey will be released this evening, after 10 p.m. ET.