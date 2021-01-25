OTTAWA -- MP Ramesh Sangha has been removed from the Liberal caucus over allegedly “baseless and dangerous accusations against a number of his caucus colleagues,” according to Liberal Whip Mark Holland’s office.

In a statement announcing the removal of the Brampton Centre MP from the Liberal caucus, Holland’s office said he was made aware of the accusations late last week. He then consulted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“The necessary steps were taken. As of this afternoon, Mr. Sangha has been removed from the Liberal caucus,” read Holland’s statement.

It is not clear what specific accusations Sangha is alleged to have made.

“As we have made clear time and time again, we will not tolerate conspiracy theories, or dangerous and unfounded rhetoric about Parliamentarians or other Canadians. Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for many Canadians to experience suspicions because of their background; we all know where this can lead,” said the statement issued on behalf of Holland.

CTV News has reached out to Sangha's office for comment.

More to come.