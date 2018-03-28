OTTAWA – The federal government has tabled its biggest-yet budget implementation bill, spanning 556 pages.

The legislation-- Bill C-74, the Budget Implementation Act, 2018, No. 1-- implements what was announced in the 2018 federal budget tabled Feb. 27. This includes small business tax changes, amendments to tobacco and marijuana taxation, and implements new veterans and environmental policy, among other things.

Asked whether the government intends on splitting up the bill for study-- a new provision put in place by the Liberals to deal with omnibus legislation-- the minister’s office said no.

An omnibus bill is a bill that covers a number of unrelated topics.

"Our bills are big because they are getting a lot done for middle-class Canadians. Everything in this bill reflects measures in Budget 2018," said Chloé Luciani-Girouard, a spokesperson for Finance Minister Bill Morneau, in an email to CTV News.ca.

"Because every line refers to a budget measure, we see our plan as a whole, and intend for it to remain as such," Luciani-Girouard said.

The Liberals came into power promising to end the use of omnibus bills, which they said were used “to prevent Parliament from properly reviewing and debating” matters, calling it "undemocratic."

Last year, the Liberals amended the rules of the House of Commons to allow the speaker to split up omnibus bills for votes when there isn’t a common thread through various parts. This was meant to exclude budget bills, however on the government’s last budget bill, Speaker Geoff Regan found it to be omnibus, and allowed it to be divided up on the opposition’s request.

For their first two budgets, the implementation bills were tabled in two parts.

In 2016 the government tabled:

Bill C-15, Budget Implementation Act, 2016, No. 1, which was 179 pages

Bill C-29, Budget Implementation Act, 2016, No. 2, which was 234 pages

In 2017 the government tabled:

Bill C-44, Budget Implementation Act, 2017, No. 1, which was 290 pages

Bill C-63, Budget Implementation Act, 2017, No. 2, which was 317 pages

The previous Conservative government also had a reputation for bringing forward sizeable budget bills that made other policy changes not directly linked to the budget, like amending environmental regulations. For example, in 2010 they passed Bill C-9, the Jobs and Economic Growth Act, which spanned 880 pages.